Massive clean-up after 'mindless idiots' blamed for violence which saw cars trashed and shops looted in Hull

Scenes of crimes officers are gathering evidence in Hull city centre following yesterday’s riots.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers faced eggs and bottles being thrown on Saturday as windows were smashed at a hotel which has housed asylum seekers.

The violence spread to nearby Jameson Street where a Shoezone shop was looted and set on fire. The neighbouring O2 shop was also broken into and its windows smashed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday a line of shops, which had suffered varying levels of damage, were taped off, with police officers guarding the cordon, as people came to look at the aftermath of the violent scenes.

A scene of crime officer gathers evidence outside the wrecked shops on Jameson Street

An O2 worker said he’d come down to have a look with his own eyes having watched the unrest on social media. He was supposed to be back at work tomorrow after being on holiday.

He said: “It’s mindless violence. What does this prove? All you got was a small number of youths who latched onto this, so they can justify it. They should all be arrested and the keys thrown away."

A shopkeeper who had a business nearby said he’d had to come down on Saturday to get his staff out, adding: “They are absolute idiots”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 65-year-old Hullensian said: “This is totally out of order. I don’t condone this at all but the country has definitely changed. On telly they are saying it’s the far right, it’s not just the far right.”

A police officer on Sunday guarding a cordon outside the Shoezone shop on Jameson Street

Humberside Police said vehicles and businesses had been subjected to extensive criminal damage including arson at one shop, as well as fires started in wheelie bins and a number of tyres set alight, in and around the Ferensway, Jameson Street, Spring Bank and Grey Street areas. In total 20 people were arrested for public order offences on Saturday afternoon and evening, while 10 police officers suffered injuries.

Police said more arrests would follow. Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker said: “Our investigators are reviewing footage which has circulated on social media, as well as CCTV in and around the area and are carrying out extensive lines of enquiries. We would appeal to anyone who has any information, dashcam or mobile footage relating to any of the disorder, to please call us on 101.

“Information can also be passed directly to the investigation team and will be dealt with in the strictest confidence through the Major Incident Public Portal.”

The city's Interchange has now reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Mindless youths latching onto the demonstration' were blamed by one bystander outside the shops in Hull

Councillor Jack Haines, the portfolio holder for communities at Hull Council, said: “Yesterday we saw the worst of Hull but already today we have seen the best.

"The cleaning teams have made fantastic progress overnight. The main streets are largely clear and the interchange has reopened.