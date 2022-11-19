A 35-year-old mnan has died in a collision in Bradford in the early hours of the morning.

West Yorkshire Police said: “At 3:38am, police were called to the incident in Mayo Avenue, near to the junction with Manchester Road, where a silver Kia Sorento SUV had lost control and collided with street furniture before overturning in the opposite carriageway.

“The driver, a 35-year-old man who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The car had been travelling up Manchester Road away from the city centre at the time of the collision and had failed to negotiate a left turn onto Mayo Avenue.

“The incident is under investigation by West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team.

“A scene remains in place to undergo collision investigation work and drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the silver Kia Sorento in the area prior to the collision, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage.

“They are also appealing to trace a specific potential witness who was the driver of a white box van that travelled along Mayo Avenue at the time of the collision but was not involved in the incident.

