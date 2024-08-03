South Yorkshire’s mayor has condemned anti-immigration protests ahead of more planned demonstrations across the country.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Coppard said violence was not a protest and “hatred has no place in South Yorkshire.”

He spoke out as South Yorkshire Police prepare for possible demonstrations in Doncaster on Saturday and Sheffield and Rotherham on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Coppard, the South Yorkshire Mayor.

One Sheffield pub announced plans to stay shut on Sunday after experiencing trouble previously.

It posted: “I don’t think we’ll be opening tomorrow. We’re not having anyone going through that again. Stay safe, everyone.”

The killing of three young girls in Southport on Monday sparked violent disorder in the town and spread to cities including London, Hartlepool, Manchester and Sunderland.

Mr Coppard said: “The best - indeed the only - response to the heartbreaking attack in Southport, and the violence we’ve seen across the country, is to redouble our efforts to look out for and after each other. That is who we are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This week we've seen the tragic consequences of the attack in Southport spark isolated outbreaks of violence and hatred across the country.

“I know that violence is frightening and shocking for the vast majority of people across South Yorkshire who simply want to live side by side with their neighbours and friends, whatever their faith, race or background.

“Over the coming days please do reach out and make sure that those people who may be worried, know that in South Yorkshire we look after each other. That's what we've always done, and what we will continue to do in the face of those who desperately want to divide our communities.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said their role in Rotherham on Sunday was to balance the rights of those who wish to protest, with those who may be impacted by it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “While a protest may be peaceful and non-violent, on occasion we are aware the actions of protestors may not always be legal.

Our officers will aim to prevent, where possible, crime and disorder. Where it does occur, we will provide an effective, lawful and proportionate response.

If you see our officers around South Yorkshire this week, then we encourage you to stop and speak to them about any concerns you may have – they are there to help and support you.

We remain in contact with partners and community leaders, and would encourage anyone who experiences threatening behaviour, or is concerned for their safety, to contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham TUC and Sheffield Stand up to Racism are planning a counter protest in Rotherham.