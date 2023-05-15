Meeting called after antisocial behaviour “skyrockets” in parts of Beverley

People in a part of Beverley where antisocial behaviour is on the rise have been invited to a meeting to discuss the issue with their MP.

Beverley and Holderness MP Graham Stuart has called the meeting at St Nicholas Green, in one of the areas hit by antisocial behaviour, at noon next Friday (May 19).

The MP said it came after nuisance behaviour had skyrocketed in Swinemoor in recent weeks.

Locals met there to speak to councillors, police officers and Mr Stuart about nuisance behaviour in April last year.

Antisocial behaviour has also flared up in Molescroft and at Beverley’s railway station in recent years.

Mr Stuart said recent antisocial behaviour in Swinemoor was unacceptable.

The MP said: “We need to stop antisocial behaviour in Swinemoor, it’s skyrocketed over the last few weeks.

“That’s why I’m calling a meeting with police and the community to make sure everyone has their say, and that we can work together to cut this scourge.

“In the meantime, I urge everyone to report incidents to the police, they can’t help if they don’t know it’s going on.

“This approach worked following last year’s meetings and I know that, working together, we can make the community a better, safer place for everyone who lives on Swinemoor.”

Newly elected councillor for Beverley’s Minster and Woodmansey Peter Astell, whose ward covers Swinemoor, said antisocial behaviour would only be solved long term with more youth services.

He said: “Everyone’s been working together on this, I know East Riding Council’s been a major part of it.

“It’s about trying to find a better life for the young people that get involved with this, and show them this is the wrong way to go.

“There have been positive results which have come from that work which has involved the police as well, it’s slowly getting there.

“But there is a lack of services like youth clubs because they’re lacked funding which was cut some time ago.

“There has been elements of this behaviour in Swinemoor and Beverley, but we’re no different to other parts of the East Riding in that respect.

“Most of the young people on Swinemoor estate are well-behaved and I’m sure the police are aware of the ones who aren’t, I’m grateful that the MP’s gotten involved.”

Cllr Linda Johnson, ward councillor for Beverley’s St Marys ward close to Swinemoor, told LDRS antisocial behaviour has been going on close to the former St Nicolas School site.

The councillor said: “There’s been some antisocial behaviour in Flemingate as well which has been stressful for people who live in that area.

“People don’t want to see kids roaming around and causing a nuisance, but it is just a small minority of youngsters involved in this.

“Graham has called this meeting but ultimately it’s the police that deal with it and council officers have also achieved a lot by engaging with these youngsters.