Meltham Moor: Yorkshire firefighters and wildlife specialists tackle large moorland fire near Holmfirth
Firefighters are currently tackling a large moorland fire in Yorkshire.
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (WYRFS) are tackling the fire off Wessendenhead Road in Meltham.
A total of 10 pumps are at the scene from Huddersfield, Halifax, Skelmanthorpe, Slaithwaite, Mirfield, Cleckheaton, Dewsbury, Ossett and Meltham stations.
Specialist wildlife teams are also in attendance, along with five additional pumps and support appliances.
A WYFRS spokesperson said: “This is a 4km fire front. Crews are using beaters and a water relay to tackle the situation.”