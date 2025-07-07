Member of public praised for lending bike to police chasing man wanted for attempted murder in Yorkshire

By Tom Wilkinson
Published 7th Jul 2025, 12:50 BST
Police have praised a member of the public who lent their bike to officers who were trying to catch a man wanted for attempted murder.

The incident happened at around 11am on July 3 in the Leam Lane area of Gateshead, when officers spotted a man wanted by South Yorkshire Police.

As Northumbria Police officers moved in to speak to him, a member of the public offered an officer their pedal bike to help close the distance and the suspect, in his 20s, was quickly arrested and taken into custody.

Inspector Jon Commons from Northumbria Police said: “This is an excellent example of teamwork between officers and the public.

“The man we arrested was wanted in connection with a serious offence, and without the help of the kind-hearted individual who offered their bike, the outcome might have been very different.

“We are incredibly grateful for their support and would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for their actions.

“It’s great to know that we have such helpful people in our community.”

