A Hull-based family-run criminal enterprise involved in laundering over £800,000 and posting illegal drugs across the country has been “signed, sealed, and shut down” according to police.

Three family members have been convicted following the detailed police investigation.

Daniel Cotson, 43 and his parents Paul Cotson, 71, and Stephanie Cotson, 70, were part of an operation that saw Daniel mailing out large quantities of unlicensed Class C drugs including zopiclone, diazepam, temazepam, across the UK through local shops and post offices.

The drugs were sold online, with payments funnelling into Daniel’s bank accounts before being transferred to his parents, who invested £460,000 whilst also claiming benefits.

An investigation was launched in May 2021 when a staff member from a shop in Prospect Centre, Hull reported their concerns about suspicious packages being sent out from a customer, Daniel Cotson.

A security check from the shop team of one of the packages revealed blister packaging filled with tablets.

Officers attended and seized 32 postal bags believed to contain controlled drugs.

CCTV enquiries confirmed Daniel’s regular visits to the Hull shop where he was mailing parcels.

On May 17, 2021, officers carried out an arrest during one of Daniel’s routine visits to post drugs and he was found to be carrying two filled postal bags ready for dispatch.

Following a search of Daniel’s home address, officers recovered tablets with a street value of £44,703, cocaine worth £1,250, and £1,180 in cash.

Further enquiries revealed that between May 2019 and July 2021, Daniel received £812,797.27 in third-party bank transfers.

He moved over £534,000 to his parents’ savings account, which they used to invest in their own names.

Both Paul and Stephanie Cotson were fully aware of Daniel’s previous convictions, including a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) order issued in 2013, yet continued to support and benefit from his criminal activity.

Daniel Cotson, of Marine Wharf in Hull, pleaded guilty at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 to two counts of possession of criminal property, two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine, conspiracy to convert criminal property, suppling class C zopiclone, supplying class C diazepam, and supplying class C temazepam.

His parents, of The Link in Hull, were found guilty by a unanimous jury on Monday, September 22, 2025 of conspiracy to convert criminal property following a four-day trial.

Officer in the case, Police Constable Mark Bentley said: “This investigation uncovered a deliberate and sustained effort to profit from crime. Daniel Cotson was responsible for the supply of unlicensed and controlled drugs across the country, using local shops to post parcels and online platforms to reach customers.

"Paul and Stephanie Cotson were not only aware of Daniel’s previous convictions, but they actively helped him move and invest over half a million pounds of criminal money. They attended his previous court hearings, knew the risks, and still chose to involve themselves.

"They invested criminal proceeds in their own names and attempted to distance themselves from the source of the funds despite clear contrasting evidence."

Detective Inspector Matt Grantham from our Kinetic Organised Crime Group team added: “This case represents a clear message that crime doesn’t pay, even when it’s kept in the family.

“It is also the culmination of a complex and sustained investigation into a family-run criminal network. Officers from across the force worked tirelessly to piece together financial records, digital evidence, and witness accounts to expose the full scale of the Cotsons operation.

"These convictions are a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the investigation team, and our pursuit to find those responsible for organised crime and bring them before the courts.”