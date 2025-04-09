Men who used drones to drop drugs and mobile phones into prisons jailed

Two men who flew drones to drop drugs, mobile phone and other banned items into prisons across the north of England have been jailed.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Woodhall and Josh Morris have been sentenced after they used what police called unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to drop drugs, medications, smart phones, memory cards, data dongles and tobacco into a number of prisons.

An investigation was launched by Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) after Morris was arrested near to HMP Frankland in Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working alongside law enforcement partners from across the north, as well as His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service, Woodhall was also linked to the crimes.

Morris and Woodhall, who are both 32 and from Brierley Hill in Dudley, in the West Midlands, were jailed for 42 months and 30 months respectively at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (Apr 7).

Their crimes relate to incidents at prisons in Durham, Leicestershire, Cambridgeshire, Greater Manchester, Wiltshire, Lancashire and Yorkshire and the Humber between August 2023 and February 2024.

A statement from YHROCU said: “The pair utilised large sophisticated Unmanned Ariel Vehicles (UAV’s) and flight mapping and control software to convey packages which included a significant quantity of Class A and B drugs, prescription medications, smart phones, memory cards, data dongles and tobacco.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contents of one of the seized packages | YHROCU

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Ollie Scoones, of the YHROCU, said “This was a complex investigation led by the YHROCU that showcased the benefits of collaborative working with other ROCU’s, police forces, HMPPS and partner agencies across the UK to combat the threat from serious organised crime groups and the criminal use of UAV’s.