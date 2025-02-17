Merrion Street, Leeds: City centre road cordoned off due to 'potentially suspicious item'
West Yorkshire Police confirmed the area had been evacuated due to a ‘potentially suspicious items’ which had been left there.
Officers were called to the scene shortly before 2.30pm this afternoon (Feb 17).
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Merrion Way in Leeds at 2.24pm today following a report that a potentially suspicious item had been left there.
“Officers attended and as a precaution a police scene has been established. People have been asked to leave the area which has been cordoned off.
“West Yorkshire Police is extremely experienced at managing such incidents and enquiries are ongoing at the scene with partners.”