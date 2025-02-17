A busy city centre street in Leeds has been closed off by police due to a suspicious package.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the area had been evacuated due to a ‘potentially suspicious items’ which had been left there.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 2.30pm this afternoon (Feb 17).

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Merrion Way in Leeds at 2.24pm today following a report that a potentially suspicious item had been left there.

“Officers attended and as a precaution a police scene has been established. People have been asked to leave the area which has been cordoned off.