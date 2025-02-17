Merrion Street, Leeds: City centre road cordoned off due to 'potentially suspicious item'

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 17th Feb 2025, 17:21 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 17:22 BST
A busy city centre street in Leeds has been closed off by police due to a suspicious package.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the area had been evacuated due to a ‘potentially suspicious items’ which had been left there.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 2.30pm this afternoon (Feb 17).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Merrion Way in Leeds at 2.24pm today following a report that a potentially suspicious item had been left there.

“Officers attended and as a precaution a police scene has been established. People have been asked to leave the area which has been cordoned off.

“West Yorkshire Police is extremely experienced at managing such incidents and enquiries are ongoing at the scene with partners.”

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice