Methodical man who stalked women while wearing trench coat and face covering jailed

A ‘methodical’ stranger stalker who made notes and plans to prey on women whilst donning a trench coat and face covering has been jailed.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travis Ward, 22, pleaded guilty to four counts of stalking, sexual assault, and possession of extreme animal pornography at an earlier court hearing.

On Friday April 25, he was sentenced to three years and four months behind bars, handed a seven year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years, along with a ten-year restraining order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward, of Grange Lane in Londesborough, East Riding of Yorkshire, was described as an “obsessive, methodical individual” who documented his plans to stalk women across Hull as they went about their daily business, “before acting on his plans, and subsequently diarising them all for his own personal sexual gratification”.

Travis Ward, 22-years-old, of Grange Lane in Londesborough, East Riding of Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to four counts of stalking, sexual assault, and possession of extreme animal pornography at an earlier court hearing.

Leading the investigation was Detective Sergeant Sam Cunnington from the Humberside Protecting Vulnerable People Unit, who said: “Before he went out on his hunt, he donned a trench coat, red hoody and face covering to alter his persona and was seen multiple times on CCTV wearing the same clothing as he pursued and intimidated women, who were strangers to him, as he followed them home or as they took their children to school.

“Following multiple reports, and after one brave woman came forward to contact the police whilst she was being followed by Ward in the area of Porter Street in Hull, officers were able to identify and arrest him nearby on the same day.

“Whilst in custody, Ward’s devices including phones, computers and hard drives were subsequently seized and examined, revealing videos of extreme animal pornography, as well as a digital diary full of derogatory and offensive language highlighting who he was planning to target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to commend the four women for coming forward and reporting Ward. It is because of their bravery, we were able to stack up the evidence against him, leading to Ward deciding to plead guilty, and eventually being put behind bars.