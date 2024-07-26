Mexborough: Murder investigation launched after body found in River Don in Doncaster
South Yorkshire Police were called to the River Don in Mexborough, Doncaster, at 7.36am on Thursday, July 25.
The body of an 82-year-old man had been found.
Two men, aged 30 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Tom Woodward, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “We are now treating this investigation into this man’s death as a murder investigation.
“Although we are in the very early stages, we have a team of detectives working hard to try and establish the circumstances around what happened earlier this morning.
“If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information that could help the investigation, contact us online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 154 of 25 July when you get in touch.”
A cordon was in place overnight.