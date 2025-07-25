Sexual predator who travelled 100 miles to stalk and rape victim jailed for 10 years

A sexual predator who travelled more than 100 miles to stalk his victim after he had previously raped her has been jailed for 10 years.

Michael Lesko, 29, was branded “dangerous” by the sentencing judge who handed him an extended three-year licence period when he was sentenced on Thursday (Jul 24) at Durham Crown Court.

The rapist travelled from Bridlington to Durham in October last year where he stalked his victim, got on the same bus as her, and followed her home.

She went to a pub to get away from Lesko, only leaving when she thought he had left, but he was waiting outside and he went on to assault her.

His victim reported the incident to the police, also telling officers that she had been sexually assaulted by Lesko and raped on another occasion by him.

He was charged and found guilty of rape, sexual assault, stalking and assault following a trial in March.

The offences were committed just weeks after he had been handed a suspended sentence for voyeurism and sexual assault on another woman.

Judge Richard Bennett told him: “You repeatedly seek to place blame on everyone but yourself, and you completely failed to take any responsibility for your conduct.”

The judge also said: “You are someone who is a sexual predator who has no insight into your offending.”

Outside court, Detective Gary Tinkler, of Durham Police, said: “Lesko is a controlling and dangerous offender, who poses a high risk to women.

“Lesko has shown no remorse and was described during sentencing as living in a fantasy world where he takes no responsibility for his own actions.