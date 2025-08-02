Arson investigation launched after residents evacuated from flats due to fire
Residents were evacuated from Micklegate House in Horsefair in the centre of Pontefract just after 3pm on Friday (Aug 1).
West Yorkshire Police said it is believed the fire started after a communal bin store was deliberately set on fire.
All of the residets were evacuated from the block, and no one was injured.
Northern Gas were also called out to the scene to make a gas leak safe.
Detective Inspector Steven Sayles of Wakefield CID said: “We are carrying out several enquiries into this fire which we are now treating as arson.
“This was a reckless and dangerous act and it’s lucky that no one was hurt.
“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area yesterday afternoon who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1055 of August 1.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.