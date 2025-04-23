Two men questioned over attempted abduction of five children
The incident happened on Tuesday (Apr 22) when five children were approached by two men in Homerton Road in Middlesbrough.
The children managed to run away and inform an adult who contacted the police. Officers were sent to the scene and the two men were arrested nearby a short time later.
A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Both men, aged 51 and 53, got into their vehicle and drove towards Ormesby Road where they were arrested on suspicion of attempted child abduction.
“They are currently in police custody while the investigation is ongoing.
“To provide reassurance to the community, officers will be on patrol in the area and anyone who has concerns is encouraged to speak to them.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 071073.