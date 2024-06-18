A person has been flown to hospital following an explosion at a house in Yorkshire, emergency services have said.

Police and firefighters have asked people to stay away from the scene of the incident in Kirkland Walk, Middlesbrough, which happened at around 12.40pm on Tuesday.

Reports suggested a house had been badly damaged in the explosion.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service said: “Our team activated at 12.46pm to an incident in Middlesbrough.

A general view of the scene of a suspected gas explosion at a property near Frampton Green in Middlesbrough. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

“We had two doctors and two paramedics respond to the scene and they worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient.

“The patient is being airlifted to hospital.”

A Cleveland Police spokesperson urged members of the public to avoid the area while they worked with Cleveland Fire Brigade and North East Ambulance Service at the scene.

“We thank local residents for their patience as we continue to deal with this incident,” they said.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said three fire engines from Grangetown and Middlesbrough were at the scene.

A large cordon was in place at the scene where there were at least three ambulances, four fire trucks and five gas engineers’ vans.