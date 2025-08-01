Middlesbrough homes evacuated as explosives squad deal with cul-de-sac find
Shortly after 12:30pm on Thursday (Jul 31) an object was found during maintenance work in Middlesbrough.
Water main work was taking place in Chantry Close when the object was found prompting a police response.
Homes in the cul-de-sac were evacuated and a 100-metre cordon was put in place.
Police brought in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and people were advised to avoid the area while the device was assessed.
The EOD team later confirmed the item was not explosive, and the cordon was lifted.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team attended Chantry Close in Middlesbrough early this afternoon (Thursday 31st July) to assess the found device and have confirmed that it was not explosive.
“The cordon has now been lifted and everyone may now return to the area safely.
“Thank you for your patience.”