Police have launched an investigation into an alleged kidnapping after a man was pulled from his car, attacked and dumped near Riverside Stadium, in Middlesbrough.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At approximately 1am on Saturday (May 17), a 28-year-old man was sat in a car on Longford Street, in Middlesbrough, when he was approached by two men.

Following a short conversation, a black Mercedes pulled up beside the victim’s car.

A man got out of the Mercedes and approached the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim was then forcefully removed from his car and assaulted.

The 28-year-old was then placed in the back of the Mercedes.

The car drove off and stopped a short time later around the Riverside Stadium area.

The victim was then thrown out of the car.

The victim was then forcefully removed from his car and assaulted. | Getty

He sustained injuries to his face and was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Yasmeen Hussain, from Middlesbrough CID, said: “We have numerous enquiries ongoing to identify the men involved in the alleged kidnap and assault and as part of that I am appealing for information, CCTV or dash cam footage that could assist the investigation.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw, or has footage, of a blue BMW that drove up and down Longford Street prior to the man being forced into the black car.

“If you have information, please call Cleveland Police on 101 or visit the force’s website quoting reference number 088226.