Middlesbrough ‘kidnap’ probe: man pulled from car, attacked in street and dumped near Riverside Stadium
At approximately 1am on Saturday (May 17), a 28-year-old man was sat in a car on Longford Street, in Middlesbrough, when he was approached by two men.
Following a short conversation, a black Mercedes pulled up beside the victim’s car.
A man got out of the Mercedes and approached the victim.
The victim was then forcefully removed from his car and assaulted.
The 28-year-old was then placed in the back of the Mercedes.
The car drove off and stopped a short time later around the Riverside Stadium area.
The victim was then thrown out of the car.
He sustained injuries to his face and was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment.
Detective Constable Yasmeen Hussain, from Middlesbrough CID, said: “We have numerous enquiries ongoing to identify the men involved in the alleged kidnap and assault and as part of that I am appealing for information, CCTV or dash cam footage that could assist the investigation.
“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw, or has footage, of a blue BMW that drove up and down Longford Street prior to the man being forced into the black car.
“If you have information, please call Cleveland Police on 101 or visit the force’s website quoting reference number 088226.
“Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”