'Millionaire Row' fire: Dramatic video shows the aftermath of huge fire at £2 million Leeds house

A dramatic video shows the moment more than 30 firefighters battle a towering inferno at a £2 million house as smoke billows across the night sky.

Fire crews from across West Yorkshire were scrambled to the affluent Alwoodley area of Leeds on Thursday night.

The blaze broke out on Sandmoor Drive - dubbed locally as millionaire's row - at around 7.30pm after the large detached house caught fire.

The house is believed to have stood empty since last June when the occupant died.

Locals said the flames from the fire were taller than the nearby trees.

Stunned Kathleen Thompson, who lives nearby, said: "I've never seen anything like it."

The entire roof of the property - believed to be around 40m x 30m in size - was destroyed within minutes of the fire taking hold.

Pictures from the scene show firefighters on an aerial appliance dousing the flames as they fought overnight to keep the blaze under control.

Firefighters from across West Yorkshire were scrambled to the Alwoodley area of Leeds last night.

Crews remained on the scene this morning (Fri) to dampen down the house. No injuries were reported, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said.

Kathleen, who lives nearby, saw the flames from three miles away and dashed to the scene to check on her property.

She added: "The police have closed the road and fire engines are still getting water from a nearby reservoir.

"Last night, they were going back and forth to get more and more water.

"We were in Harewood and we could see the fire from there. The house is so big, it was such a big fire, it was more like a commercial fire, the size of it.

"People nearby were told to shut their windows due to the smoke and the next door neighbours came back and they were looking worried.

"There are trees all around the house and it did look dangerous at one point.

"I've never seen anything like it. We got here around 8pm and the roof had completely gone by then. The flames were above the trees."

Crews remained on the scene Friday morning (Nov 15) to dampen down the house.

Locals said an elderly gentleman lived at the house until his death in June 2023 and the house has stood empty since then.

Land records show the house had belonged to the Rapaport family, headed up by Herbert and wife Hettie.

The family ran Herbert Rapaport Ltd, a real estate firm, from the property since 1977.

However, after their son Max's death in June 2023, new directors were appointed that July.

Sandmoor Drive has seen some of the most expensive homes on the market in Leeds in recent years, with one home going for an eye-watering £3 million.

Affluent homeowners protect their properties with huge electric gates, some with gold-plating, floral, gothic and classical features.