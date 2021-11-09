Minister says Bradford must thoroughly review child sexual exploitation concerns

Robbie Moore, MP for Keighley and Ilkley, has been campaigning for an independent local inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Bradford

Conservative frontbencher James Cartlidge said the Government expects Bradford Council to adopt the “most thoroughgoing approach” to ensure all lessons have been learned.

But when Robbie Moore, MP for Keighley and Ilkley, asked the Minister to support his campaign for an independent local inquiry into exploitation in Bradford, Mr Cartlidge said local authorities are responsible for commissioning those investigations.

Mr Moore has been calling for an inquiry, similar to the one led by Professor Alexis Jay in Rotherham in 2014, since an independent review published in the summer found that some children in Bradford "remain unprotected” and the response of some agencies is “not yet good enough”.

The Conservative MP told Parliament last month a “small minority of largely Pakistani Muslim men” are responsible for the exploitation and a thorough investigation is needed because the issue is being “swept under the carpet”.

Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford Council, has said a local inquiry was not necessary, as the council was working to protect children and improve its response to exploitation.

Speaking today, Mr Moore said: “The main reason for my call for a Rotherham-style inquiry into child sexual exploitation in the Bradford district is to bring justice to the victims of these offences and help ensure the safety of children across my constituency.

“Will the Minister join me in my calls for a Rotherham-style inquiry across the Bradford district so we can tackle this issue once and for all?”

Mr Cartlidge said: “I absolutely recognise the trauma endured by victims and survivors and their need for answers.

“The Government continues to be clear that it is for local authorities in individual areas which are responsible for delivering services to commission local inquiries.

“However, we expect Bradford Council to take the most thoroughgoing approach to ensure that all lessons have been learned and that local partners are doing everything possible to identify offending and protect children.”

Bob Balfour, founder of Survivors West Yorkshire, questioned the effectiveness of an inquiry, but said a hearing similar to the National Confidential Forum, which allowed children abused in Scottish care homes to share their experiences with a panel, could benefit survivors.