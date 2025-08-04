Misinformation, mistrust, deprivation - What residents think of the Holiday Inn Manvers riot one year on

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The smart, modern housing estates either side of Manvers Way are neat and tidy, hundreds of well-tended homes close to a tranquil lake and scenic nature reserve.

Once the site of the Manvers Main and Wath Main colliery complex in the heart of the South Yorkshire coalfield, the regenerated area is now, in estate agents’ parlance, a sought-after location.

A year ago, it was also the location of some of the worst rioting in the UK in a generation when an angry mob attacked the Holiday Inn Express, which sits between the estates, just off Manvers Way.

Anti-migration protesters riot outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, which is being used as an asylum hotel, on August 4, 2024 in Rotherham. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Visiting the site now, it’s hard to imagine this commonplace hotel being swarmed by rioters, with some intent on burning it down.

There are just a smattering of vehicles in its car park, perhaps a hint as to why the hotel previously agreed a government deal to house around 200 asylum seekers.

Over the road, a group of out-of-towners in their 50s and 60s are sitting in the Bluebell pub’s beer garden.

They say the white English are not able to be patriotic any more, bemoan the St George flag being viewed as racist, along with other stereotypical rightwing talking points.

One quips they booked rooms in the hotel for its post-riot notoriety. Not that anyone was joking on August 4 last year.

More than 100 people have been charged and the majority, including a 14-year-old boy, convicted in connection with the violence on that day.

Jail sentences of up to nine years have been handed down as a steady stream of people involved in the rioting have appeared before the courts.

Rotherham councillor Denise Lelliott said nearly all those convicted are not from the comfortable, residential areas of Manvers itself.

Instead, the perpetrators were from more deprived surrounding areas or further afield, drawn in by a social media frenzy of misinformation about migrants whipped up in the aftermath of the shocking murder of three children in Southport by Cardiff-born Axel Rudakubana.

“It’s a lovely estate,” she says. “They’ve got the residents’ association, brilliant at organising events, supported by ward councillors, and got the comfort of a safe and vibrant environment to live in.

“You go back and look at where all the arrests were – you’ve got Grimethorpe, you’ve got Cudworth, you’ve got Goldthorpe, you’ve got Thurnscoe, you’ve got West Melton, you’ve got Wath White Bear estate, you’ve got Brampton – and look at the deprivation in all those areas.”

Coun Lelliott does not excuse what happened and acknowledges most people in those areas would never get involved in violence.

But she feels the neglect and disillusion that linger in former pit areas were partly to blame.

“It’s easy to just say it’s a hate crime and all these people are evil and terrible. What they did was shocking and terrible but it was a moment in time.

"This gave them an opportunity to kick out at a system that’s left them behind.

“I think it’s so sad and all we’re doing is breeding more cynicism among our kids in our forgotten communities and our left-behind communities.”

Knowing the people behind the demonstration planned at the hotel on the day, Coun Lelliott wasn’t shocked at the violence and said she expected it.

The lack of proper plans to integrate asylum seekers meant the hotel became a flashpoint, she added.

“Residents felt blindsided, and the absence of clear communication only deepened mistrust in the local community, fuelled by the press and misinformation on social media, especially Facebook.”

Retired site manager Alan Smedley, who lives on the Manvers estate, also felt “something was going to go off” given the number of local people complaining.

Living slightly further back from the hotel he didn’t have any issue with the asylum seekers himself but added: “One of the reasons it happened, from talking to neighbours, is they were often outside the hotel from 10 to 2am footballing, playing music and generally making a din.”

Groups of men going through the estate to use a short cut to the local Tesco could sometimes seem a bit intimidating and like others he’d heard the rumours peddled about women being harassed at Manvers Lake.

A relatively isolated, predominantly white area and a significant number of asylum seekers with little to do and obviously conspicuous was a scenario ripe for exploitation by far-right activists tuned in to the power of social media to whip up hysteria.

Clashes took place outside the hotel between right wing and counter protesters in 2023, albeit the trouble was nothing in comparison with what was to come.

Rotherham Council leader Chris Read said: “There was always a challenge with the Manvers hotel in that it’s so far removed from other services.

“It’s a hotel that people stayed in because they were going on business trips and going up and down the M1 so it isn’t connected to the kind of health services that people might need or the kind of social environment people might need to access.

"So there was always a worry that essentially asylum seekers were being put in a hotel and all they had to do was sit there and wait for weeks and months while their claims were heard.

“It was never a great place for that to be… actually by and large the local community understood that and in general had got on fairly well with the people who were living there until they were wound up into this particular moment.”

The winding up largely took place on social media, where the lines between opinion, prejudice, rumour and facts have become increasingly blurred. Some of the blurring has bled into mainstream politics, Coun Read said.