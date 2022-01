At 11.59pm on January 5, officers announced on Twitter that Lisa, 48, and Isabelle, 5, had been found.

"Thank you to everybody that shared our appeal to find Lisa and Isabelle," they stated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They have both been found safe and well.

Lisa and Isabelle were last seen in Sheffield on Monday January 24 [Image: South Yorkshire Police]