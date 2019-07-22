Mixed emotions in Yorkshire as Government announces police officer pay rise

A Yorkshire police boss has said a 2.5 per cent pay rise for police officers announced by the Government today is met with "mixed emotions".

Brian Booth, Chair of the West Yorkshire Police Federation said that while the rise is above inflation, officers are still "way behind" in respect of pay and the conditions they face on a daily basis.

Mr Booth said: "This announcement comes with mixed emotion.

"On the plus side an inflation beating pay rise, a first in 10 years and a Government who has listened to the recommendation of the Pay Review Body.

"But on the down side, police officers are still way behind where they should be in respect of pay and conditions due to the years of below inflation pay awards.

"A second major concern is that there is no extra money being put into policing by the Government, this pay award will have to be met by existing police budgets and where does that leave us?"

The Government has said the rise will mean police constables will earn up to £978 more a year as a result of the rise.

Read more: Chief officers 'robbing Peter to pay Paul' to get right resources says Yorkshire police boss

The announcement comes in the last days of Theresa May's tenure in 10 Downing Street, with the Prime Minister set to depart on Wednesday.

She said: "Whether it’s keeping us safe, saving lives or educating the next generation, our public sector workers deserve this pay rise in recognition of the brilliant job they do on a daily basis.

"In 2017 we ended the public sector pay cap and I’m pleased that we can build on this today by giving almost a million of our dedicated public servants an above inflation salary increase."

The pay rise announcement will see teachers get a 2.75 per cent increase, while the armed forces will receive a 2.9 per cent rise, with an increase of more than 6 per cent (£1,140) for more than 7,200 newly trained soldiers, sailors and airmen and airwomen.

Read more: New emergency services attack law 'not a deterrent' says Yorkshire MP who campaigned for the legislation

There will also be a 2.5 per cent rise for all NHS consultants and dentists, while prison officers will receive an increase of at least 2.2 per cent.

Senior civil servants will also see an increase of 2 per cent.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, said: "Public sector workers deliver Britain’s world class public services and should be properly rewarded which is why I’m confirming a second year of above inflation pay rises today.

"This is in recognition of the hard work of millions of people, including soldiers, teachers and doctors, and will help us recruit and retain the best staff.

"We are able to afford these pay rises because our balanced approach means we have reduced our debt while investing in public services, including pay."

The pay rises will be backdated to the start of each work force’s financial year.

Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell said the pay increases were "insulting" after reports of the salary rises emerged last week.

He said: "After years of holding back the pay of our dedicated public sector workers, it is shameful for the government to pay for ending the public sector pay cap with more cuts."