Mohammed Feazan Ayaz: Seven jailed six years after murder of 20-year-old
Mohammed Feazan Ayaz, 20 at the time of his death, was killed in a unit at Denholme Business Park.
His body was found in Saffron Drive in Bradford in the early hours of July 1, 2019.
In 2020 three men were convicted and jailed for his murder and two men were sentenced for assisting an offender.
On Friday May 9 at Bradford Crown Court, five men and two women were sentenced for perverting the course of justice.
The court heard how they deleted CCTV footage, cleaned up the unit where Mr Ayaz was murdered and helped get one of the suspects out of the country.
They were sentenced to:
David Burnett aged 43 of Oakleigh Avenue to 20 months.
Rafaq Ali aged 38 of Kensington Street to 14 months.
Iqrab Choudhury aged 32 of Sanford Road to 12 months.
Kaukab Khan aged 37 Galsworthy Avenue to 6 months.
Komal Kurshid aged 32 of Athol Road to 15 months.
Sarfraz Ahmed aged 36 of Brantwood Drive to 4 years and 9 months.
Hassan Ali aged 30 of Thorn Lane to 3 years and 6 months.
Speaking after today's sentencing Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Emma Winfield, said: “This has been a long and complex investigation, spanning the last 6 years.
“12 people have now been convicted for their involvement in Feazan’s murder. We have never given up getting justice for him and his family and remain committed to pursuing and detaining the outstanding suspect in the case.
“I hope today provides some comfort to his family, knowing that these people who helped covered up the murder have been sentenced.”