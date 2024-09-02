Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man from stab wounds in Barnsley, police said.

At 4.23pm on Sunday September 1, police received a call informing officers of an altercation between a group men on Burton Road in Monk Bretton.

Upon emergency services’ arrival, a 41-year-old man was found with suspected stab wounds to his chest.

Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

South Yorkshire Police ask their privacy is respected during this difficult time.

Detectives and officers ‘worked at pace’ at the scene to identify those involved and quickly arrested two men and one woman in connection to the murder.

One man, 21, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A second man, 32, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The woman, 19, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

They all remain in police custody at this time.

A number of road closures remain in place while officers carry out their enquiries and ensure all evidence is secured, police confirmed.

DCI Kemp said: “We know our communities will be extremely shaken by the tragic incident this afternoon, and are continuing to work at pace to ascertain the details.

“We are aware of footage circulating relating to the incident and I would ask you remember that at the heart of this investigation is a victim and his loved ones.

"We urge you not to share this footage wider, or speculate on social media the circumstances of what has happened. Anyone with footage or information as to what has happened is asked to share this with the police and not cause further distress to the victim’s family."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can submitted via email to [email protected].