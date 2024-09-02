Monk Bretton: Two more arrests made after man, 41, stabbed to death in Barnsley

Two more people have been arrested after a 41-year-old man was stabbed to death following an altercation in Barnsley.

On Sunday (Sept 1), South Yorkshire Police was called in response to an altercation between a group of men on Burton Road in Monk Bretton at 4.23pm.

When the emergency services arrived a 41-year-old was found with stab wounds in his chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

Following the incident three arrests were made on suspicion of murder of a 19-year-old woman, and two men aged 21 and 32 yesterday evening.

On Monday (Sept 2), Two more men have been arrested - a 40-year-old man who was arrested today on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and assault, and a 41-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault.

All five people remain in custody at this time.

DCI Kemp said: “We know our communities will be extremely shaken by the tragic incident this afternoon, and are continuing to work at pace to ascertain the details.

“We are aware of footage circulating relating to the incident and I would ask you remember that at the heart of this investigation is a victim and his loved ones.

"We urge you not to share this footage wider, or speculate on social media the circumstances of what has happened. Anyone with footage or information as to what has happened is asked to share this with the police and not cause further distress to the victim’s family."

A number of road closures remain in place while officers carry out their enquiries and ensure all evidence is secured.

South Yorkshire Police has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

They said: “Anyone with information or dashcam footage can submitted via email to [email protected].