Moped rider left with life-threatening injuries after serious Helmsley crash prompting police appeal

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal after a serious crash near Helmsley has left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday (Nov 17), a serious crash occurred just after 10am A170 between Helmsley and Kirkbymoorside.

The crash involved only one vehicle, a white and green Peugeot moped.

The moped left the carriageway on the A170 at Nawton, at the junction of Guncroft Lane.

Police appeal for witnesses after serious A170 at Nawton.
Police appeal for witnesses after serious A170 at Nawton.

The woman riding the moped sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed the woman is still in hospital.

The road was closed for several hours to allow police to conduct a forensic examination of the scene.

Now police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

In a statement North Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision and requesting any motorists that may have dashcam footage capturing the vehicle's movements prior to the collision to make contact as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

“If you can help, please email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for TC1142 Upton.

