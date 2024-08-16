More 250 offenders with other 100 previous convictions dodged jail last year

That’s almost double the amount of convicts who dodged prison with more than 100 offences in 2007, when the data began.

Over that time period, the number of offenders in England and Wales with between 76 and 100 previous convictions who avoided jail more than tripled from 175 to 593.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conversely, the number of criminals who had no other convictions and dodged prison time roughly halved from 2007 to 2023.

A member of prison staff. Credit: Michael Cooper/PA Wire

The shock figures were revealed by a written question from Tory MP Neil O’Brien.

A number of the thugs jailed in the riots which swept across the country following the Southport stabbings have had a swathe of previous convictions.

Kenzie Roughley, from Pontefract, was filmed punching and kicking a South Yorkshire Police CCTV van during the violent disorder outside the hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 18-year-old, who admitted violent disorder, had a number of previous youth convictions including assaulting an emergency worker and racially aggravated threatening behaviour, and was also on police bail at the time of the offence.

In Liverpool, Adam Wharton, 28, was jailed for looting a community library, which rioters had set ablaze.

The court heard he had 16 previous convictions for 28 offences, including attempted robbery, robbery, thefts, assault and burglary.

While Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said that around 70 per cent of those convicted over the riots in London were career criminals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of offenders with multiple previous convictions dodging jail could go up, given the prisons crisis.

The government confirmed that there would be no exemption for rioters from the early release scheme, which frees prisoners after 40 per cent of their sentence to free up space in overcrowded jails.

This was announced by Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood last month, who said she had no option but to release 5,500 prisoners early, with prisons projected to overflow in September.

This could include rioters like Roughley and Wharton, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “There’s no specific exclusion for the rioters, the scheme is as previously set out by the Justice Secretary.”

“Also, we’re very clear that those who are convicted of serious violence and serve sentences of four years and over, or a terrorism offence, will be excluded,” she added.