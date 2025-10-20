More than 400 fines handed out by Humberside Police to young drivers for not wearing a seatbelt

More than 400 fines have been handed out by Humberside Police to young drivers for not wearing a seatbelt in the last year, data reveals.

Just one other police force recorded more fines in the year.

Scrap Car Comparison analysed Freedom of Information (FOI) data into which forces are issuing the most fines to young drivers (aged 17-29) for failing to wear seatbelts as part of a wider campaign to raise awareness around the importance of wearing one.

Of the police forces that responded to the FOI request, Humberside Police ranked second with 427 notices of fines to young drivers from July 2024 – June 2025, behind Greater Manchester Police who issued 731. The data also found that as many as 60 have lost their lives due to drivers not wearing their seatbelt in the Humber region. The forces that have issued the most fines are as follows:

Greater Manchester Police – 731 Humberside Police – 427 Suffolk Constabulary – 281 Kent Police – 242 North Wales Police – 152

Responding to the figures, Roads Policing Inspector at Humberside Police Neil Hutchins said: “Wearing a seatbelt is a simple step that can save your life. Whether it’s a short trip or a long journey, buckle up every time.

“It’s not just the law. It is one of the Fatal Four offences, alongside speeding, drink or drug driving, and mobile phone use at the wheel. These are the offences most closely linked to deaths on our roads. That is why police and partners focus on educating and enforcing around them.

“In a crash, the force on your body can be like being hit by a multi-ton object. Seatbelts dramatically reduce that force and significantly improve your chances of survival.

“My colleagues and I have seen the devastating consequences of not wearing a seatbelt. It is heartbreaking and simply not worth the risk.

“’The penalty is a £100 fine, potentially rising to £500 if prosecuted. Drivers are responsible for ensuring all passengers under 14 are wearing seatbelts in their vehicles.”

Ruth Gore spokesperson for Safer Roads Humber added: “Wearing your seatbelt and using the correct car seat for children is vitally important in keeping yourself and others safe within your vehicle. There are only a small number of exemptions for not wearing a seat belt and contrary to popular belief delivery drivers must wear a seat belt if they are travelling more than 50 meters between drop offs.