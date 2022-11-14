A national homelessness charity expressed shock at the area’s figures which have been recorded despite widespread criticism of continued usage of the 1824 Act with campaigners arguing it is archaic and a blunt tool used to criminalise people with often complex individual problems.

The government has legislated for its repeal although the Act will remain in place until an alternative law is enacted.

The number of offences recorded at magistrates courts in West Yorkshire was 349 in 2021/22, according to figures provided by the Crown Prosecution Service in response to a Freedom of Information request. The number represented more than 36 per cent of the total of 961 and was by far the highest of any area.

More than a third of prosecutions for begging in the UK were recorded in West Yorkshire last year

Advertisement Hide Ad

By contrast, there were 20 cases recorded in South Yorkshire, 17 in Humberside and just two in North Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire also recorded 282 offences in 2020/21, more than 35 per cent of the total of 802 and again by far the highest nationally.

Fiona Colley, Director of Social Change at Homeless Link, a national membership charity for homelessness organisations, said: “It is shocking to see that West Yorkshire continues to produce such a high number and proportion of prosecutions for begging – particularly when so much work has been done by voluntary and community organisations to highlight the damaging impact these prosecutions have on individuals.

“When we criminalise people experiencing homelessness or health and social care needs for begging rather than offering them support, we are dealing with the symptom rather than the cause. The effect is to drive people further away from the services and professionals that can help, exacerbating the problem.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Police, Crime, Sentencing Courts Act passed earlier in the year provides for the 1824 Act to be repealed in full in England and Wales. However, the government has argued it must balance providing support for the vulnerable with ensuring police have enforcement tools and repeal won’t commence until replacement legislation is in place.

West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Police and Crime, Alison Lowe OBE said: “I have continued to monitor West Yorkshire’s prosecution rates under the Vagrancy Act and I remain in discussion with the Chief Constable about its application.

“As we appear to be entering into long term austerity under the current Government and an ever-deepening cost of living crisis, it does concern me that these figures are rising locally.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We understand the vulnerabilities around people who are living street-based lives, and we always seek to work with partner agencies to keep people safe, whilst minimising anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad