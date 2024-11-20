More than £100k of farm equipment stolen in North Yorkshire theft by tractor drivers
At around 6.40pm on Sunday November 17 two tractors entered Hagg Bush Farm, on Common Lane, Selby, before taking a red, Grimme Irrigation Pump and red Kvernland Cambridge Rollers.
Early the next morning, on Monday November 18, at around 5.35am, a single tractor went back to the farm and left with a red, Grimme Potato Ridges and a John Deere weight block.
Police are looking for CCTV that may show the tractors with the farming equipment, in the Hambleton area, around the time of the offence.
Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC John Morris, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference NYP 12240210755 when passing on information.