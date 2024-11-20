More than £100k of farm equipment stolen in North Yorkshire theft by tractor drivers

More than £100k of equipment has been stolen from a North Yorkshire farm by tractor drivers, police said.

At around 6.40pm on Sunday November 17 two tractors entered Hagg Bush Farm, on Common Lane, Selby, before taking a red, Grimme Irrigation Pump and red Kvernland Cambridge Rollers.

Early the next morning, on Monday November 18, at around 5.35am, a single tractor went back to the farm and left with a red, Grimme Potato Ridges and a John Deere weight block.

Police are looking for CCTV that may show the tractors with the farming equipment, in the Hambleton area, around the time of the offence.

Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC John Morris, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.