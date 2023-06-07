Mother and son drug dealing duo jailed for selling cocaine from family home

A mother and son drug dealing duo have been jailed for three years after they were caught selling a range of class A drugs from their family flat in Yorkshire.

Kirsty Anne Burnett, 41, and Andrew James Peter Burnett, 20, were sentenced on Tuesday (Jun 6) after they were found selling drugs including cocaine and ecstasy.

Police said the pair were discovered operating a “well-planned” operation from their address in Scarborough when officers raided it in November 2021.

And Kirsty had even warned her son about cops in the area, texting him: “Son, I’m not joking, the undercover drugs squad were watching…we need to lay low.”

They previously pleaded guilty at York Crown Court to conspiring to supply drugs between May and November 2021.

A spokesperson rom North Yorkshire Police said: “The saying ‘you’d do anything for your children’ is sadly true in this case, with Kirsty taking instructions from Andrew on where to go and who to deal to via text message.