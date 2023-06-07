All Sections
Mother and son drug dealing duo jailed for selling cocaine from family home

A mother and son drug dealing duo have been jailed for three years after they were caught selling a range of class A drugs from their family flat in Yorkshire.
By Douglas Whitbread
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST

Kirsty Anne Burnett, 41, and Andrew James Peter Burnett, 20, were sentenced on Tuesday (Jun 6) after they were found selling drugs including cocaine and ecstasy.

Police said the pair were discovered operating a “well-planned” operation from their address in Scarborough when officers raided it in November 2021.

And Kirsty had even warned her son about cops in the area, texting him: “Son, I’m not joking, the undercover drugs squad were watching…we need to lay low.”

Kirsty Anne Burnett and Andrew James Peter Burnett
Kirsty Anne Burnett and Andrew James Peter Burnett

They previously pleaded guilty at York Crown Court to conspiring to supply drugs between May and November 2021.

A spokesperson rom North Yorkshire Police said: “The saying ‘you’d do anything for your children’ is sadly true in this case, with Kirsty taking instructions from Andrew on where to go and who to deal to via text message.

“Drug use and dealing ruins families and this investigation highlights how different generations of the same family become embroiled in the trade. Text messages recovered between the pair gave the mother and son no choice but to plead guilty to their crimes.”