Mother and step-father jailed over sexual abuse and neglect of a young child

The mother and step-father of a young child have been jailed following a trial over sexual abuse and neglect.

Cleveland Police said the couple – a 49-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman who cannot be named for legal reasons – were charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of child neglect respectively in 2022. Both were found guilty of the charges on February 27, and were sentenced last week.

The man was jailed for 12 years with a year on extended licence for the sexual abuse charges, while the woman was jailed for three years for the child neglect charges. The man was also been made to sign the sex offenders’ register, and a restraining order and sexual harm prevention order was made.

The offences came to light after concerns were raised about the child by a third party in March 2018. Specialist officers from Cleveland Police began investigating while working to safeguard the child, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Detective Constable Mel Phelps said: “This was a sensitive case involving a young child who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of their step-father - and then physical abuse from their mother, both over a long period of time.

“Thankfully once we were alerted to the abuse we could begin our extensive enquiries immediately, while ensuring support measures for the young victim were put in place. Although the defendants refused to admit to their appalling actions, they were both found guilty of all the charges and justice has now been served. I sincerely hope this will help the victim as they continue to come to terms with what they went through.”

Safeguarding Detective Chief Inspector Matt Murphy-King added: “Cleveland Police will always work with specialist organisations as well as with victims, families and carers to protect victims and to offer them any tailored support they may require.

