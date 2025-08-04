Mother appears in court charged with murdering three-year-old daughter
Pippa McGrath, 47, was arrested after concerns were raised about the safety of a child.
West Yorkshire Police attended an address in Austhorpe Court, Leeds, on Wednesday and found the body of a child, later identified as Hope McGrath.
McGrath was taken to hospital requiring urgent medical attention.
The force said on Monday that McGrath had been charged with murder, which was said to have happened between July 26 and July 30.
She appeared behind the glass dock at Leeds Magistrates’ Court for a brief hearing, flanked by two security guards.
The defendant, with long blonde hair and wearing a grey sweatshirt and pants, gave a thumbs up gesture to someone in the public gallery.
District Judge Timothy Capstick remanded her in custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday.
He told the defendant: “It is a short hearing today – the case is being sent to Leeds Crown Court, you will be before the court tomorrow, which is in the adjacent building.
“You are remanded in custody. The matter will be considered further tomorrow.”