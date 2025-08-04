Mother appears in court charged with murdering three-year-old daughter

A woman has appeared in court charged with murdering her three-year-old daughter.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pippa McGrath, 47, was arrested after concerns were raised about the safety of a child.

West Yorkshire Police attended an address in Austhorpe Court, Leeds, on Wednesday and found the body of a child, later identified as Hope McGrath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGrath was taken to hospital requiring urgent medical attention.

The force said on Monday that McGrath had been charged with murder, which was said to have happened between July 26 and July 30.

She appeared behind the glass dock at Leeds Magistrates’ Court for a brief hearing, flanked by two security guards.

The defendant, with long blonde hair and wearing a grey sweatshirt and pants, gave a thumbs up gesture to someone in the public gallery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pippa McGrath, who is accused of murdering her daughter on Austhorpe Court, made her first appearance in court. | NW / Google Maps

District Judge Timothy Capstick remanded her in custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday.

He told the defendant: “It is a short hearing today – the case is being sent to Leeds Crown Court, you will be before the court tomorrow, which is in the adjacent building.