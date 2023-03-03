A mother will urge Justice Secretary Dominic Raab to block the release of her daughter’s killer, when they meet next week.

Robert Brown bludgeoned his estranged wife Joanna Simpson to death with a claw hammer at their family home in Windsor in October 2010, while their two young children cowered in the playroom, and then dumped the 46-year-old’s body in a makeshift coffin.

The former British Airways captain was acquitted of murder but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and is due to be freed from prison on licence later this year, after serving half of his 26-year-sentence.

Diana Parkes, who raised her daughter Joanna in York, will Mr Raab next week to intervene and block the killer's release, during a meeting on Thursday.

The 83-year-old believes Brown is still dangerous and will seek revenge when he gets out, because he has lost his career, his high earnings and his children.

She has described the killing as a “life-changing tragedy which has altered my whole family’s life forever” and left her two grandchildren without a mother.

Carrie Johnson, former Home Secretary Priti Patel and Shadow Domestic Violence Minister Jess Phillips spoke out in support of the campaign, at an event in London earlier this week.

A campaign spokeswoman said: “On Halloween 2010, Joanna Simpson was brutally bludgeoned to death by her estranged husband within earshot of their two young children and buried in a pre-dug grave.

“Yet this November, Robert Brown is set for automatic early release after serving only half his sentence.”

She added: “We urgently need your support to urge the Justice Secretary Dominic Raab to exercise his powers and prevent this dangerous man being released into the community.

“Please write to your MP and ask them to put pressure on Dominic Raab to take this case seriously and do the right thing – for Jo, for her family, for all women and girls.”

Brown was sentenced to 24 years for manslaughter and a further two years for an offence of obstructing a coroner in the execution of his duty, at Reading Crown Court back in May 2011.

The court heard Brown had become consumed by anger and resentment before the killing, because he believed he had been "stitched up" by a prenuptial agreement.

He dumped her body in a makeshift coffin in Windsor Great Park, after the attack.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “This was an appalling crime and our thoughts remain with Joanna Simpson’s family and friends.

“The Deputy Prime Minister will do everything in his power to keep the most dangerous offenders behind bars and has pledged to give this case his closest personal attention.”