Mother-of-two killed by driver going 88mph in 30mph zone 'did not stand a chance'

A heartbroken mother told a court her daughter "did not stand a chance" after she was hit and killed by a motorist driving at 88mph in a 30 zone.

Reece Lawrence, 29, who admitted causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop, ploughed into Michaela Fowles, 35, as she crossed a road on June 28.

Leeds Crown Court heard the driver had that day been released from custody for another matter when he hit Michaela in his VW Golf R, in Tingley.

He then left the scene and tried to "cover his tracks" by changing his clothes, removing the number plates and abandoning his car on a farm track.

Michaela Fowles (pictured) died after being struck by a car on Thorpe Lane in Tingley. (pics by National World / WYP)

Tragically, mother-of-two Michaela died from her injuries.

Lawrence, who had previous convictions for speeding and drug driving, was jailed for 10 years on Monday (Jul 29).

In a statement read out to the court by prosecutors, Michaela's mother June Fowles said: "In a matter of seconds she lost her life through an act of stupidity.

"She had died by the hands of one driver who should not have been on the road that night driving like a car racer. Our hearts are truly broken. The way this senseless act has impacted me and my family has been profound.

"I'm not even sure if the reality has set in that I will never be with her again. Right now it feels like it will never end. Who know how many years of Michaela's life has been stolen - 40 or 50 years? My tiny girl did not stand a chance."

The court was shown CCTV footage moments before the collision where the engine of the Golf could be heard screaming as Lawrence drove at dangerous speeds.

And experts, who submitted evidence in the case, estimated he had been travelling in excess of 88mph when he hit Michaela. Witnesses also saw Lawrence's car swerving as he struggled to keep control of it before ploughing into the mother-of-two, close to the junction with Redbarn Close.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Sergeant Steven Suggitt of West Yorkshire Police, said Lawrence had been "determined to cover his tracks".

He said: "Not only did Lawrence drive at reckless speeds when he was involved in this devastating fatal collision, but he attempted to hide the vehicle he'd been driving, and that came after failing to stop at the scene.