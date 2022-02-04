Mother pays tribute to Yorkshire 20-year-old stabbed to death as man charged with murder

Ryan Theobald's mother Lisa also thanked the community for rallying round and supporting her following his death.

Paying tribute, she said: "Ryan was a much loved son, brother and a good friend to many. He was 20, with a job he loved, and plans for the future. This has all been taken away from him and us.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of fundraising pages and events were set up by the local community to support his family in the wake of his death on January 29.

Ryan Theobald

Ryan, 20, was fatally stabbed alongside Janis Kozlovskis, 17, during an altercation between a number of young men in Doncaster town centre just after 2.30am.

Members of the public frantically fought to save Ryan's life at the scene, alongside police and paramedics, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Janis was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

A postmortem found both had died as a result of stab wounds.

Lisa added: "I would like to thank everyone who has supported the Go Fund Me page and friends who are doing raffles and other activities to raise money. A big ‘thank you’ to Wayne for arranging the fundraising event on Sunday at Cantley Park. I would appreciate it if people can make the event.

“I am absolutely blown away with all the support we have received from all over the world."

Amrit Jhagra, of Cedar Road, Doncaster, has been charged with two counts of murder. The 19-year-old appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (February 4) and was remanded to prison. He is expected to appear again in April.

Five further people have also been arrested in connection to the incident. On February 1, a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been bailed as investigations continue. Two men, both aged 41, were also arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender and have now both been released under investigation.