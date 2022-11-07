Murdered: Steven Cawthorn

Steven Cawthorn, 35, died after being attacked and stabbed in Leonard Street, just off Beverley Road, in July 2017. He was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary but died of his injuries.

Barzan Sadoun, 45, of Hoxton Road, Scarborough was found guilty at Hull Crown Court of murder and violent disorder.

Seyid Moisawi, 46 of Cheetham Hill Road, Manchester, was ruled unfit to enter a plea, but was found by the jury to have caused Mr Cawthorn’s death.

Barzan Sadoun

A third man, Urdi Taha, 34, who remains wanted for murder and violent disorder, fled abroad.

Police were called to reports that men armed with pieces of wood and sticks were hitting each other. One of the men was alleged to have run into a flat and returned with a large kitchen knife, chased Mr Cawthorn and stabbed him in the back, as he ran away.

Mr Cawthorn fell to the ground where Sadoun and Moisawi continued to assault him with sticks.

His mother Sue said his death had left a huge void. She said the trial “brought back a lot of pain” and it had been very difficult listening the details of what had happened to her son.

Seyid Moisawi

She said: “I want to thank those courageous people who first helped Stevie as he lay critically injured. They were with him when I could not be and gave him comfort and help in his final hours.”

She also thanked medical staff who tried to save his life, saying they were “true heroes too”. She said: “Steven’s life shouldn’t have ended that day and the actions of those involved will never be forgotten by his loved ones."