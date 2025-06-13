Mother's fury as dog which mauled daughter, 10, is returned to neighbour

A furious mother has blasted police for giving back her neighbour's dog after it chased her terrified daughter into her own home and bit her.

West Yorkshire Police seized the Chow Chow dog following the attack, but gave it back as long as neighbours promised to install a baby gate, put up a sign, and attend a dog training course.

Hawwa-Jannat Ibrahim, 10, from Bradford, was collecting a parcel from her next door neighbour's house when their dog got out and chased her.

The terrified schoolgirl ran back in to her own home, but the Chow Chow pursued her and bit her on her own living room floor in front of her two-year-old sister as she screamed.

The neighbours dog running into Sofia Mehrban's home

Hawwa-Jannat had to have her wounds glued in hospital following the ordeal, and has been left scarred on her inner leg.

She struggled to climb the stairs because of the pain caused by her injuries, and was off school for two weeks.

Mother-of-three Sofia Mehrban, 37, said her daughter now struggles to sleep, and prefers to stay at her grandparents' house rather than her own home.

She said: "Any time there's a parcel or a letter, he'll bark and run about. My daughter can hear that in the house. She's obviously petrified of it. It's like she's in prison inside her own home.

Hawwa-Jannat Ibrahim, 10.

"My two-year-old is petrified when my front door opens or my back door, she tells everyone 'the dog's going to come in'. It's not fair on my children."

Sofia said she contacted police following the incident but that they'd done 'absolutely nothing'. Three days after the incident, officers seized the dog from its owners.

But, 10 days later it was returned under conditions that a sign be put in front of the home, a baby gate be installed, and the owners attend a dog training course - something Sofia says isn't good enough.

She added: "I want it retrained and rehoused. If that's not an option, then I want it put down. Right now, it's put down or removed from next door. My daughters can't carry on living next door to a dog that's a danger to everybody, to children and animals."

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police attended a report that a dog had bitten a child on Compton Street, on March 26. The child had suffered non-life threatening injuries.

"A statement from the victim wasn't taken and an appointment was made for the next day, due to operational commitments this was not carried out. The victim then came into the police station on 28 March and a crime was recorded and the investigation started.

"The dog was seized by Bradford Neighbourhood Policing Team on 1 April. A man voluntarily attended a police station in relation to the incident, admitted the offence of being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control and was given a conditional caution.

"Bradford South Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) liaised with the dog section at West Yorkshire Police and the dog was released back to the owner along with three conditions which included:

"1. Put a sign at the front of the property that displays there is a dog present.

"2. Put a working baby gate inside of the address to secure the dog from getting out.

"3. Attend a dog training course in relation to dog behaviour.

