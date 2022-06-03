Motorbike rider left with serious injuries after crashing during police chase

West Yorkshire Police said uniformed officers in a marked patrol car spotted the motorbike on Planetrees Road in Bradford shortly before 4pm on June 1.

The motorbike failed to stop when signalled to by police, and the officers lost sight of the rider as it turned onto Sticker Lane.

After catching up, the officers found the motorbike had crashed into a vehicle on Leeds Road, close to the junction with Battye Street, a short time later.

Police are appealing for witnesses

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: "The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

"Due to the nature of the incident and the prior police involvement, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is a mandatory procedure."

The force is now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about the events prior to the crash to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1021 of June 1.