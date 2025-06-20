Motorcycle rider, 42, dies in late-night Hull crash with car as police launch appeal
On Thursday (Jun 19), police responded to reports of a crash on Stoneferry Road in Hull at 10pm.
A crash occurred involving a Grey Vauxhall Meriva and a Blue Suzuki GXSX motorcycle.
Emergency services attended however the rider of the motorcycle, a 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police confirmed his family was informed and had received support by specialist trained officers at this time.
An appeal has now been launched for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and witnessed the collision, or anyone who has any dashcam or CCTV footage, to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 573 of 19 June.”