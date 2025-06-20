Motorcycle rider, 42, dies in late-night Hull crash with car as police launch appeal

A 42-year-old motorcyclist has died after a late-night crash with a car on Stoneferry Road in Hull.

On Thursday (Jun 19), police responded to reports of a crash on Stoneferry Road in Hull at 10pm.

A crash occurred involving a Grey Vauxhall Meriva and a Blue Suzuki GXSX motorcycle.

Emergency services attended however the rider of the motorcycle, a 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed his family was informed and had received support by specialist trained officers at this time.

An appeal has now been launched for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.