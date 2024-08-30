A crash in East Riding has left a motorcycle rider with “serious life changing injuries” as police appeal for witnesses.

On Thursday (Aug 29), police believe a white van and a silver and black BMW motorcycle were involved in a crash on the A164 towards Beverley Road.

The crash occurred near Willerby roundabout, causing the rider of the motorcycle to sustain serious life changing injuries as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs, and has since been released pending further investigation.

Humberside Police is now appealing for witnesses and or dashcam footage from the area.