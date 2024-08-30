Motorcycle rider left with 'serious life changing injuries' after Yorkshire crash
On Thursday (Aug 29), police believe a white van and a silver and black BMW motorcycle were involved in a crash on the A164 towards Beverley Road.
The crash occurred near Willerby roundabout, causing the rider of the motorcycle to sustain serious life changing injuries as a result.
A 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs, and has since been released pending further investigation.
Humberside Police is now appealing for witnesses and or dashcam footage from the area.
In a statement they said: “If anyone witnessed the incident, has CCTV or dashcam from around the time the collision occurred, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 143 of 29 August.”