Motorcyclist, 59, killed in Thruscross crash
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in North Yorkshire.
The crash happened at about 6.40pm on Wednesday, June 19 on Greenhow Hill Road, Thruscross.
It involved a blue BMW 1200 motorcycle and a grey BMW 116D car.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.