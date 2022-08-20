Motorcyclist 'crushed' between bike and van saved by staff from nearby doctor's surgery

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police said the biker hit the van which was turning right - smashing his head through the driver's side window of the van. Doctors from the nearby surgery heard the loud noise and rushed outside to provide first aid to the stricken biker and call an ambulance.

The crash happened on the corner of Clifton and Burton Stone Lane in York at around 1.30pm on August 19. The Transit van was turning right onto Burton Stone Lane while the motorbike was going straight on. The driver of the Transit van - which was towing a trailer believed to be an older style Mk6 model - left the scene without leaving his details.

The biker was taken to hospital by ambulance with a suspected broken shoulder.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. A statement from the force said: "It is believed that several people who passed the scene may have taken photographs while the Transit van was still present.

"To assist the investigation, we urge these people to come forward with any photographs of the incident, especially where the vehicle registration plate and those at the scene are identifiable. Dash-cam footage and any other information about the incident are also requested."