Motorcyclist dies after crash involving two other cars on rural Yorkshire road

A motorcyclist in his 70s has died after a crash involving two other cars on a rural road in Yorkshire.

The 73-year-old man, who was from the Cleveland area, was pronuounced dead at the scene of the crash on the B1248 between Wharram-le-Street and North Grimston.

The incident happened at around 11.50am on Sunday (Sep 28) and involved a black Suzuki motorcycle travelling towards Malton, and a red BMW one series and grey Kia Sportage both travelling in the opposite direction.

The people in the other cars were not injuries.

A 43-year-old man from East Yorkshire who was driving the BMW was arrested at the scene and later released while under investigation.

The road was closed for a number of hours while the vehicles were recovered and police carried out investigations.

The crash happened on the B1248 between Wharram-le-Street and North Grimston | Google

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for information in relation to the crash.

A statement said: “We are appealing to anyone who either saw the vehicles prior to the collision or who witnessed the incident to get in touch, along with anyone who has captured any of the vehicles on dashcam.

“Witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage who have not already spoken to police are asked to email [email protected]