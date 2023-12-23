Motorcyclist dies after hitting tree in West Yorkshire as police launch appeal
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a tree in West Yorkshire on Saturday.
Officers were called at 8.18am to reports a motorbike had been in collision with a tree on Chevet Lane, Sandal.
The rider – a man aged 21 - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The motorbike had been traveling from the Barnsley area to Wakefield when the crash happened, police said.
The road is currently closed whilst enquiries are carried out.
Officers would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who saw the collision to come forward.
Information can be given via 101 or www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 409 of 23 December