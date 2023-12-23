A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a tree in West Yorkshire on Saturday.

Officers were called at 8.18am to reports a motorbike had been in collision with a tree on Chevet Lane, Sandal.

The rider – a man aged 21 - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorbike had been traveling from the Barnsley area to Wakefield when the crash happened, police said.

Motorcyclist dies after hitting tree in West Yorkshire as police launch appeal

The road is currently closed whilst enquiries are carried out.

Officers would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who saw the collision to come forward.