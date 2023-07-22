All Sections
Motorcyclist dies in Bradford after two riders suffer horrific injuries in crash

A man has died after a motorbike crash in Bradford, police said.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 11:09 BST

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Bradford on Saturday night.

A motorbike travelling on Wakefield Road, near to the Dudley Hill roundabout, collided with street furniture.

Two males were riding the motorbike at the time of the collision according to police and both were taken to hospital.

The 18-year-old driver suffered serious head injuries and sadly passed away in hospital a short time later.

The second motorbike rider, a 20-year-old male passenger, suffered serious injuries.

Enquiries suggest a second vehicle, travelling in the same direction, failed to stop following the collision and officers would like to speak to the occupants of this vehicle as they may have information that could assist with the investigation.

Officers are appealing for any information regarding the second vehicle, which is believed to be a small blue car.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry team on https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230407342.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.