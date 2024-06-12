Motorcyclist fatally injured in crash named and pictured by family as investigations continue
A motorcyclist who was fatally injured in a crash in Hull last month has been named by his family.
The incident occurred at around 6.10pm on Saturday May 25 on Calvert Road when a silver-coloured Volkswagen Caddy collided with a cyclist.
David Beaudoin, 57, died in the crash, his family said.
David, who was riding the bike at the time of the collision, was taken to hospital for treatment where he later died.
His family continue to be supported by officers at this difficult time.Investigations into the circumstances of the collision are continuing and officers are appealing to any witnesses to call 101 line quoting log 486 of May 25.