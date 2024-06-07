Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash in Yorkshire as police launch urgent appeal
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries following a crash between a car and a motorbike on the A1035 on Monday June 3.
It is reported at around 4.45pm that a blue Suzuki GSXR was travelling along the A1035 towards Hornsea when it is believed to have been in collision with a red MG ZS near to the crossroads of Catwick Lane.
Emergency services attended and the rider of the blue Suzuki GSXR was taken to hospital to receive treatment to serious injuries which are thought to be life threatening, police said.
The driver of the red MG ZS is believed to have suffered injuries to his arm as a result of the collision.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “We would like to hear from anyone that may have witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage from the area at the time, to please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 385 of 3 June.”