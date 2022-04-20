Motorcyclist is killed following collision involving two lorries on parkway near Scunthorpe

Police are appealing for dash cam footage after a motorcyclist was killed near Scunthorpe following an incident with two lorries.

By Emma Ryan
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 12:03 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 12:04 pm

A red Yamaha bike and the two lorries were travelling eastbound from the direction of Tesco towards Foxhill Industrial Estate, Scunthorpe on the A1077 Phoenix Parkway when the collision took place yesterday (Tuesday) at around 2.05pm.

The rider's family are being supported by specialist trained officers at this time. A police spokesperson added that there is an appeal for anyone driving in the area at the time that who may have dashcam footage and also anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles prior to it to call 101.

