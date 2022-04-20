A red Yamaha bike and the two lorries were travelling eastbound from the direction of Tesco towards Foxhill Industrial Estate, Scunthorpe on the A1077 Phoenix Parkway when the collision took place yesterday (Tuesday) at around 2.05pm.

The rider's family are being supported by specialist trained officers at this time. A police spokesperson added that there is an appeal for anyone driving in the area at the time that who may have dashcam footage and also anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles prior to it to call 101.