Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash at ‘car meet’ on industrial estate

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a crash at a ‘car meet’ on an industrial estate in Yorkshire.

It happened at 8.30pm on Saturday, January 14 on Seldon Way in Sheffield.

Police officers arrived at the scene to find around 100 cars.

A motorcyclist, aged 35, was found with serious injuries after the crash, which involved a Volkswagen Golf.

He remains in hospital.

A man, suspected to have been in the Golf, was later arrested on suspicion of serious injury by dangerous driving.

He remains in custody.

Seldon Way is currently closed.

PC Gary Richards, from Roads Policing Group, said: “This collision has led to a man ending up in hospital with serious injuries and we believe there were a number of people at the scene who were filming at the time during what we suspect was an organised ‘car meet’.